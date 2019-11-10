Play

Worley recorded three tackles in the team's Week 10 victory over the Chargers.

Worley picked up an ankle injury during the team's Week 9 contest against the Lions. However, he didn't carry an injury designation heading into the team's game on Thursday against the Chargers and played his normal allotment of snaps. For the season, Worley has managed 37 total tackles with four passes defensed and an interception.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories