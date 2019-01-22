Coach Jon Gruden believes Worley had shoulder surgery recently, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Worley was both traded and released during the 2018 offseason, eventually landing in Oakland where he made 10 appearances (nine starts) after serving a four-game suspension in September. The 23-year-old cornerback is scheduled to become a restricted free agent and thus figures to be back with the Raiders in 2019. Shoulder surgery might throw a hitch in the plan, but he'll likely be healthy for training camp.

