Raiders' Daryl Worley: Registers 58 tackles in 2019
Worley posted 58 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception over 15 games in 2019.
Worley could use some work in coverage, as he allowed 8.3 yards per target and five touchdowns. The 24-year-old played under a one-year contract for the second straight season, and he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. If the Raiders decide to re-sign him, Worley will likely face some competition via free agency or the draft.
