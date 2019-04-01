Worley (shoulder) officially re-signed with the Raiders on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Worley signed a contract tender worth $3.095 million which was originally extended to him in March. The 24-year-old underwent offseason surgery to address a shoulder issue that caused him to miss the last two games of the 2018 season, but is expected to be a full go for 2019. A physical cornerback, Worley appears primed to start opposite Gareon Conley and could secure IDP relevance with increased snaps on tap.

