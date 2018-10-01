Raiders' Daryl Worley: Returns from suspension
Worley (suspension) is scheduled to resume practicing with the Raiders this week after the team reinstated him to the 53-man roster Monday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Raiders will removed a player from the roster in a corresponding move later in the day. Worley, who signed a one-year deal with Oakland in April, was unavailable for the first four games after violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy when he was arrested in Philadelphia during the offseason. Though he wasn't able to practice while under suspension, Worley has been active around the Raiders' team facility and should be ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. The 23-year-old started 25 games for the Panthers over his first two seasons in the league, but it's unclear if he'll be able to unseat Gareon Conley or Rashaan Melvin for one of the top jobs at cornerback in 2018.
