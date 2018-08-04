Raiders' Daryl Worley: Sentenced to probation
Worley was sentenced to two years of probation in June after pleading guilty to firearms and resisting arrest charges stemming from an incident in April, Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com reports.
Worley was only subjected to three days of jail time following the April incident that ultimately forced the Eagles to release him, but he still faces a two-year probation sentence. The Raiders knew about the events as they signed him just over one week after the incident, but he'll remain subject to potential discipline from the league as well. The third-year cornerback is expected to be a legit contender for playing time in the Raiders' secondary.
