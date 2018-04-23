The Raiders have signed Worley.

Worley, who the Eagles had acquired from the Panthers in exchange for wideout Torrey Smith back in March, was let go by Philadelphia in the wake of the cornerback's April 15 arrest. The 2016 third-rounder played in 15 games, including 14 starts for the Panthers last season, en route to notching 64 tackles and two interceptions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories