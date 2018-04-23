Raiders' Daryl Worley: Signs with Raiders
The Raiders have signed Worley.
Worley, who the Eagles had acquired from the Panthers in exchange for wideout Torrey Smith back in March, was let go by Philadelphia in the wake of the cornerback's April 15 arrest. The 2016 third-rounder played in 15 games, including 14 starts for the Panthers last season, en route to notching 64 tackles and two interceptions.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...