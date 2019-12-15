Play

Worley (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Worley will miss his first game of the season, leaving Trayvon Mullen as the team's No. 1 cornerback. It has been a decent season for Worley thus far, allowing a 50-percent completion rate but 8.1 yards per target. The fourth-year corner will aim to return in Week 16 against the Chargers.

