Worley (shoulder) is expected to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal worth $3.095 million after the team placed a second-round tender on the running back Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Worley's first season with the Raiders saw career-low totals in tackles and passes defended, but some of that can be attributed to a four-game suspension to begin the season, as well as a shoulder injury that cut his year two weeks short. He'll return to Oakland at a relatively low cost to provide depth in the secondary. Any team electing to match this offer would have to surrender a second-round pick.