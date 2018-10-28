Raiders' Daryl Worley: Will play Sunday
Worley (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Worley sustained a minor ankle injury during Friday's practice, but he'll be able to play through the issue Sunday. He's slated to start at cornerback and see a healthy defensive snap count.
More News
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Listed as questionable for Week 8•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Notches interception in Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Busy in return from suspension•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Returns from suspension•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Suspended four games•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...