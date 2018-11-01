Worley (shoulder) will start against the 49ers on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Worley was limited in practice throughout the week due to a shoulder injury sustained during Oakland's loss to the Colts on Sunday, but appears to have fully recovered. The third-year pro will draw the start at left cornerback with Rashaan Melvin (coach's decision) inactive Week 9.

More News
Our Latest Stories