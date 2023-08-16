Adams (leg) is slated to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

An apparent right leg injury caused Adams to exit this past Friday's practice, but evidently it was a minor issue, given that the star pass-catcher is set to practice Wednesday. As the coming season approaches, Adams remains the top option in a Raiders wide receiver corps that also includes newcomer Jakobi Meyers and returning slot man Hunter Renfrow.

