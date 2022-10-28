Adams (illness) returned to practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Adams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his return to the field Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Saints. The Raiders' final Week 8 injury report is destined to reveal whether the wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared to play.
