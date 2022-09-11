Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets against the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders passing game wasn't very healthy overall in this game as Derek Carr struggled with sacks and turnovers, but Adams himself dominated almost out of the gate. With this game Adams somewhat answers any doubts about whether his usage would keep up with the standards he set previously in Green Bay, even if he's unlikely to maintain the target share he posted in this particular game (17 of 35 team targets). Whatever the other specifics, the Raiders offense primarily runs through Adams.