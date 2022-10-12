Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker following the Raiders' loss to Kansas City on Monday night, ESPN.com reports.

According to court records released Wednesday, the report notes that the wideout was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury." Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Adams could be facing discipline from the league, possibly including a suspension. With the Raiders on bye in Week 6, the team's next game is Oct. 23 against the Texans.