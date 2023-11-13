Adams converted 13 targets into six receptions for 86 yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Adams finally returned to form after tallying just five receptions for 45 yards over his previous two starts. The superstar wideout led Las Vegas in every receiving category minus touchdowns, which went to rookie tight end Michael Mayer who caught the only offensive touchdown from either side on Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas' quarterback situation isn't ideal for a receiver of Adams' talent level, but he should continue receiving healthy target totals while developing chemistry with rookie starter Aidan O'Connell in the second half of the season. The starting QB/WR duo could find themselves busy if the Raiders hope to outscore Miami's high-flying offense next Sunday.