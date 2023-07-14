Heading into the 2023 season, Adams is in line to continue to lead a Raiders' wide receiver corps that also features newcomer Jakobi Meyers and slot man Hunter Renfrow, Carter Landis of SI.com reports.

Also in the WR mix (among others) are Phillip Dorsett, DeAndre Carter, Keelan Cole and rookie third-rounder Tre Tucker, but Adams remains the team's undisputed top option after racking up 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 TDs (on 180 targets) in 17 games last season. While the 30-year-old will no doubt continue to handle plenty of volume in 2023, and thus maintain a high level of fantasy utility, Adams will no longer be catching passes from Derek Carr. Instead, he's slated to work with Jimmy Garoppolo, assuming the veteran signal-caller bounces back smoothly from left foot surgery. Either way, look for Las Vegas' offense to be paced by Adams and starting RB Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last year.