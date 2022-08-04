Though Vic Tafur of The Athletic suggests that coach Josh McDaniels seems unlikely to share which of his players will face the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, he suggests that QB Derek Carr and other key starters (which describes Adams) will end up being spectators.

If Adams doesn't see any snaps Thursday or alternatively ends up making a cameo, he'll have three more chances to get a portion of preseason reps. In any case, as long as Adams avoids any injury issues ahead of Week 1, the Raiders' splashy offseason trade acquisition is poised to see plenty of targets in 2022 from QB Derek Carr, his former college quarterback at Fresno State.