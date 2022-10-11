Adams' shove of a credentialed worker to the ground after Monday night's loss to the Chiefs is being reviewed by the NFL, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Adams issued an apology after Monday's loss via his official Twitter account, but it's possible that the league's investigation into the incident could result in a fine or suspension. The star wideout recorded two long touchdowns on three catches (seven targets) for 124 yards Monday, continuing what has been another outstanding fantasy season for the 29-year-old.