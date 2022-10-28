Coach Josh McDaniels noted that he "hopes" to see Adams (illness) at practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site indicates that a stomach bug has been going around the team's locker room, with Adams having missed the last two days of practice. A return to the field Friday in any capacity would bode well for the wideout's chances of playing Sunday against the Saints, though it remains to be seen if Adams will head into the weekend with a Week 8 injury designation.