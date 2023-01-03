Adams was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate due to an illness, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Adams is coming off a huge performance this past Sunday against the 49ers in which he put up seven catches (on 11 targets) for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Now with an illness in tow, he may operate with a cap on his reps both Wednesday and Thursday to ensure he's as healthy as possible ahead of Saturday's scheduled 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.