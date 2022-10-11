Adams recorded three receptions on seven targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Adams was limited from a volume perspective, but he made his receptions count by delivering scores of 58 and 48 yards. Even with the positive performance, he could have produced even more. Adams drew two pass interference calls deep down the field, had a lengthy reception overturned on review and collided with Hunter Renfrow on another potential long reception in the closing seconds of the game. It's easy to overlook the missed opportunities however, as Adams has topped 100 receiving yards in three of five games this season and has five total touchdowns.