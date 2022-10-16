Adams isn't expected to face any possible discipline stemming from his shove of a credentialed photographer Monday in the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs until his legal situation pertaining to the incident is resolved, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams was charged Wednesday with a city ordinance violation of assault, with his citation stating that he "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" on the photographer, who reportedly suffered from whiplash and a headache along with a possible concussion. A preliminary court date of Nov. 10 has been set, but Adams will remain on the field for Las Vegas until the legal case ends and the NFL decides whether or not to levy punishment on the star receiver. Because Adams was criminally charged, the NFL could view the incident as a violation of the personal conduct policy, which resulting in him serving a suspension and/or paying a fine even if the legal charges are dropped.