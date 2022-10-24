Adams caught eight of nine targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

The Raiders' passing game didn't have much to do during a game in which Josh Jacobs and the defense combined for four TDs, but as per usual Adams led the club in receptions, targets and receiving yards. It's the third time in six games the former Packer has hauled in at least eight passes, and it's only the second time he failed to get into the end zone. While his floor remains outstanding, Adams could have something closer to a ceiling game in Week 8 against a Saints secondary that just got lit up by DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday night.