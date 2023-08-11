Adams headed to the locker room during Friday's practice after sustaining what appeared to be a right leg injury, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bonsignore noted that Adams was limping slightly after absorbing a hit during 11-on-11 drills. Until further information is available, consider the Raiders' top wideout day-to-day ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
