Adams headed to the locker during Sunday's game against the Bills due to an unspecified issue, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, it appeared as though Adams took a hit to his head late in the contest. We'll look for added context regarding Adams' exit via the team, but prior to his departure the wideout had recorded six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and a TD.
