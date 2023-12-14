Adams (illness) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Thursday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams is carrying an injury designation into the Week 15 contest after an illness prevented him from participating in Wednesday's walk-through session, but whatever ailment the receiver is battling doesn't seem to be anything that will keep him off the field Thursday. Official confirmation on Adams' availability will arrive approximately 90 minutes before the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when Las Vegas will release its inactive list. Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce has been non-committal on a starting quarterback for Thursday, but the expectation is that Adams will be working with rookie Aidan O'Connell for the sixth game in a row.