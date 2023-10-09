Adams (shoulder) is expected to suit up for Monday's matchup against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Adams, who is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football, is expected to be active against his former team. The All-Pro wideout has only practiced once since injuring his shoulder in Week 4, logging a limited session Saturday, but he may have extra motivation to suit up Monday. Official confirmation of Adams' status will arrive closer to the 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff.