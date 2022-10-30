Adams, who's listed as questionable due to an illness, is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Adams missed the first two practices of Week 8 prep due to an illness but returned as a limited participant Friday and continues to trend in the right direction Saturday. Regardless, Fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the star wideout's availability prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
