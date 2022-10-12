Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker following the Raiders' loss to Kansas City on Monday, ESPN.com reports.

According to court records released Wednesday, the wideout was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury." Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Adams could be facing discipline from the league, possibly including a suspension. With the Raiders on bye Week 6, Adams could be at risk of missing an Oct. 23 matchup with the Texans in Week 7.