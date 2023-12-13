Adams missed Wednesday's practice with an illness and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Adams previously wasn't listed on the Week 15 injury report, so it seems he first started feeling ill either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. With not much else known about the situation, fantasy managers should track the situation carefully before inserting Adams into lineups this week. It's also unclear if Aidan O'Connell or Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback for Las Vegas come Thursday night.