Adams finished with two receptions on five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Adams suffered the fate many top wideouts have before him against Patriots defenses coached under Bill Belichick, absorbing the majority of the opponent's coverage and finishing with a poor fantasy line. The star wideout also absorbed a hard hit from safety Jabrill Peppers on a play that resulted in an interception in the first half, but he was able to stay in the game after being examined by the medical staff, as reported by Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Adams entered the contest nursing a banged up shoulder, so his fantasy managers appear to have dodged an injury bullet. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) wasn't as lucky and left the game with a back injury, so Adams may have backup Brian Hoyer under center for Week 7's tilt against the Bears next Sunday.