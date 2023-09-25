Adams (head) corralled 13 of his game-high 19 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Adams was in prime form for a nationally-televised matchup against a defense coming off of a dominant performance in Week 2. The 30-year-old's impressive play confirmed reports of good health after he was knocked out of last week's tilt with concerns of a head injury. Adams' valiant effort wasn't enough to lift the Raiders past a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but he certainly helped fantasy managers with a monster point total to close out Sunday's action. The star wideout could be looking at another big game against the Chargers' league-worst pass defense next Sunday.