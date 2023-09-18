Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that Adams (head) is "good" after having been forced out of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Adams was evaluated for a concussion Sunday, but it appears the star wideout retains a clean bill of health. He recorded six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and a score before exiting the Week 2 loss. Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers was forced to sit out versus Buffalo due to a concussion, so it will be worth monitoring whether he can gain clearance and rejoin Adams on the field when the Raiders take on the Steelers in Week 3.