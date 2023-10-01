Adams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit, Adams didn't record a catch in the contest. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker and DeAndre Carter are available to handle the Raiders' Week 4 WR duties.
