The apparent right leg issue that caused Adams to exit Friday's practice is believed to be minor, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.
Adams' status is nonetheless something to monitor, but Reed's report suggests that the wideout avoided a major injury after walking off the field gingerly Friday. In any case, Adams' early exit from practice clouds his availability for Sunday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
