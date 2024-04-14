Adams said Sunday at his annual youth football camp that he intends to play for the Raiders next season, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

There was some speculation early in the offseason that the Raiders could pursue trading their star wideout, but general manager Tom Telesco shot that idea down in late February. Adams' comments Sunday seem to solidify the expectation that he'll remain with Las Vegas for a third campaign in 2024. Adams reached the 100-reception mark for the fourth straight season in 2023, but his 1,144 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns were his lowest totals since 2019, when he played in only 12 games due to a toe injury.