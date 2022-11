Adams caught seven of 11 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

The former Packer led the Raiders in catches and targets while tying Josh Jacobs for the team lead in receiving yards. While his TD streak ended at three games, Adams has double-digit targets and at least seven grabs in four straight contests, and he sits just one yard shy of his fourth career 1,000-yard campaign -- a mark he should reach early in a Week 13 clash with the Chargers.