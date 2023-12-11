Adams caught seven of 10 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

The Raiders' offense couldn't get anything going in the NFL's lowest-scoring game since 2007, but Adams still saw solid target volume and was the team's leading receiver. He's seen double-digit targets in three of the last four games, but Sunday's yardage was his lowest output in that stretch. Adams will look to take advantage of a good Week 15 matchup against the Chargers, who he posted an 8-75-0 line against on 13 targets in their first meeting this season.