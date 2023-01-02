Adams had seven receptions (11 targets) for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to San Francisco.

Adams broke out of his recent slump by scoring his league-leading 13th and 14th receiving touchdowns against the No. 1 ranked pass defense. Las Vegas' offense looked more explosive with new quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center, which is a great sign for the star wideout moving forward. The Raiders were unable to keep their playoff hopes alive, but Adams and Stidham will look to build off of this promising showing to close out the regular season against the Chiefs next Sunday.