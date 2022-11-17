Adams (abdomen) was limited in practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
In this past Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts, Adams was on the field for 65 of a possible 70 snaps on offense, and in the process the Raiders' top wideout caught nine of his 14 targets for 126 yards and TD. While Adams' appearance on Wednesday's injury report makes his status worth monitoring, so far there's been nothing to suggest that his availability for this weekend's game against the Broncos is in danger.