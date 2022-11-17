Adams (abdomen) remained limited at practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Adams was also limited Wednesday, so he'll likely need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos. If available, Adams should retain a high volume role in the Raiders' Week 11 passing game, which will continue to operate without slot man Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), who are both on IR.
More News
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Limited reps in practice•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Tops century mark again•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Target share could increase•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Peppered with 17 targets•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Submits full practice•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Limited with illness•