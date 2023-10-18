Adams (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Adams has been managing a shoulder issue over the last couple of weeks, but he approached this past Sunday's win over the Patriots without an injury designation (after not practicing last Wednesday and being limited Thursday) and ended up recording a 91 percent snap share in the contest. With no reported setbacks, we'll operate under the assumption that Adams' listed limitations this time around were maintenance-related and that he'll be available this weekend against the Bears.