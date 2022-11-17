Adams was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to an abdomen injury, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

In this past Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts, Adams was on the field for 65 of the Raiders' 70 snaps on offense and finished with nine catches on 14 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown. While Adams' appearance on Wednesday's injury report makes his status worth monitoring, so far there's been nothing to suggest that his availability for this weekend's game against the Broncos is in danger.