Adams (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate.
The Raiders held a walk-though Thursday, but Adams' upgrade from non-participation on Wednesday's practice estimate is nonetheless a positive sign regarding the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots. That said, Adams will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid heading into the weekend with an injury designation.
