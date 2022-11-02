Adams (illness) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The decision to limit his practice reps and list Adams on the injury report for a second straight week can be taken as a sign that he wasn't at full strength in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints. He caught only one pass for three yards in the contest, snapping a streak of 81 games with multiple receptions. Adams should bounce back this weekend in Jacksonville, though there will still be a degree of concern if he remains limited in practice (or misses a session) Thursday/Friday.