Adams, who was forced out of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills, is being evaluated for a concussion.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Adams caught six of his eight targets for 84 yards and a TD. Now that Adams is under evaluation for a possible concussion, his status will need to be monitored ahead of next Sunday's game against the Steelers. The same applies to fellow WR Jakobi Meyers, who was unavailable versus Buffalo due to a concussion.