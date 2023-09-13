Adams was held out of Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

There was no sign of trouble in Sunday when Adams ran a route on every pass play in a 17-16 win over Denver. He finished with 6-66-0 on nine targets while mostly matching up with Broncos Patrick Surtain, and the wideout will get another tricky draw Week 2 at Buffalo if he's able to overcome the foot injury. The Raiders may need Adams even more than usual, if that's possible, considering Jakobi Meyers is in concussion protocol and depth receiver DeAndre Carter missed practice with a knee injury Wednesday.