Adams (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Listed as questionable ahead of this past Monday's game against Green Bay, Adams ultimately suited up in the Raiders' 17-13 win, playing 94 percent of the snaps on offense while finishing with four catches for 45 yards on four targets. Despite the quicker turnaround for the Week 6 game, Adams won't carry an injury designation into the contest after he apparently came out of Monday's win no worse for the wear. After a subpar showing against Green Bay, Adams could bounce back versus a depleted Patriots secondary that currently has four cornerbacks on injured reserve, including impressive rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez (shoulder).