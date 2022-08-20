Adams and other Raiders starters aren't in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against Miami, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Adams and QB Derek Carr aren't dressed, nor are a number of other key players, reportedly. If the former Fresno State teammates do see any action this preseason, it'll have to be in the team's fourth and final game (the Raiders were in the Hall of Fame Game this year and have held out key starters every week so far).